Earlier today, Joe Biden delivered a fiery speech in Warsaw, in which he harkened back to the anti-Communist leadership of Pope John Paul II. At the end of his speech, in what must have been an unscripted moment, he called for Vladimir Putin to be overthrown: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power. God bless you all and may God defend our freedom.”

Here is the speech:

The White House quickly released a statement saying that Biden was not calling for regime change in Russia:

“The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” a statement attributed to a senior White House official read. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”

Of course that isn’t what Biden said. He seems to have gotten carried away by his own speech, perhaps blurting out “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power” much as he concluded the State of the Union with a bizarre “Go get him!”

Breitbart News reminds us that this is the third time the White House has had to clean up after Biden in just the few days of his European trip:

This is the third time the White House has had to clarify Biden’s remarks during his trip to Europe. On Friday, the White House reassured people that Biden would not send American troops into Ukraine, even after the president spoke with the troops about what they would see when they got to the country. On Thursday, the White House had to clarify that Biden did not mean the United States would use chemical weapons when he said that if Putin used them the United States and NATO would respond “in kind.”

In a time of international crisis, it is great to have a steady hand at the tiller.