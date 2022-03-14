Speaking of Out-of-Control Crime . . .

Today it was revealed that Amazon is closing its downtown Seattle office, with 1,800 employees, because of out-of-control crime. Among other recent victims of downtown crime was an Amazon engineer who was assaulted with a baseball bat near the office in late January.

To learn this story you had to go to the Daily Mail in London. As of this writing, the Seattle Times has nothing on the story at their home page or business page.

Here’s some of the Daily Mail report:

Amazon will relocate all 1,800 workers from its downtown Seattle office as the area continues to be plagued by crime in the woke Pacific Northwest bastion, where the police budget has been cut by $36million since 2019 – and now other businesses are starting to do the same. Citing an increase in violent crime in the downtown Seattle area, Amazon made the announcement Friday that it would temporarily relocate its workers from their office at Third Avenue and Pine Street. ‘Given recent incidents near Third and Pine, we’re providing employees currently at that location with alternative office space elsewhere,’ an Amazon spokesman told DailyMail.com in a statement. ‘We are hopeful that conditions will improve and that we will be able to bring employees back to this location when it is safe to do so.’

Amazon isn’t the only one:

But the final straw for many businesses to move their employees from the area or close their doors was the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Michael Delbianco on March 2 in the 1500 block of Third Avenue, which is near where Amazon’s office building is located. Piroshky Piroshky bakery owner Olga Sagan, 38, made the tough decision to close her shop after the shooting. But said she constantly found the entrance blocked with drug users who refused to move – and she says the Seattle Police Department did nothing to help. . . The McDonald’s on Third Avenue also closed for the safety of their employees.

I like this statement from the office of Seattle’s new mayor:

‘Mayor Harrell will continue to develop a comprehensive approach to public safety in collaboration with police and safety advocates, community members, service providers, and businesses, including Amazon, to activate, revitalize, and restore downtown for all.’

In other words, nothing substantial will be done. That’s what “comprehensive approach” always means. I need to add it to my lexicon for: “Continue with liberal spending and constituency-stroking programs that have no effect on the real problem.”