The Kamala korrections

Many noted Vice President Harris’s apparent confusion about the status of Ukraine as a member of NATO (or not) in her remarks at the DNC winter meeting last week. It may deserve a place in the work in progress that I call Veep Thoughts by Kamala Harris. I thought it was nothing more than the usual blather.

Politico’s Alex Thompson checked the speech against the White House transcript. He found that it had been corrected or clarified: “So I will say what I know we all say, and I will say over and over again: “The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people [and] in defense of the NATO Alliance. (Applause.)” Woo hoo!

Harris — or “Harris” — made the same mistake on Twitter, though she blamed it on the DNC. The tweet has since been deleted and retweeted in corrected form. The New York Post’s Callie Patterson reports: “A spokesperson for the vice president’s office told Fox News on Wednesday that the @KamalaHarris account is controlled by the Democratic National Committee. The DNC later told the outlet that the word [‘and’] was ‘omitted by accident, so we took it down and reported with the correct remarks.’”

Which leaves us with the text of Harris’s DNC speech. Was the text in error or did she misread it, and did she review it before she gave it? Does she have any idea what she is talking about? The last is a rhetorical question.