The madness of slow Joe, Iran edition

As we noted yesterday, President Biden’s friends in the Putin regime have helped the United States fashion a devastating new agreement with the mullahs of Iran. Biden has found the Putin’s servants to be quite helpful treating with the Iranian regime in Vienna. Biden would have us believe that they have helped him arrive at an agreement that serves the national security interests of the United States. He must think that we are all as far gone as he is.
The Wall Street Journal’s Laurence Norman reports (behind the WSJ paywall) in “Iran, U.S. Close to Reviving Iranian Nuclear Deal.” Subhead: “Talks advance in Vienna while U.N. atomic agency reports Iran has almost enough near-weapons-grade nuclear fuel for a bomb.” The Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reports in “Russians Announce US-Iran Deal as Tanks Roll Across Europe.” Emanuele Ottolenghi comments in the Tablet column “Accommodating Iran Will Be No More Successful Than Accommodating Russia.” Subhead: “Putin’s horrifying war in Ukraine shows the likely results of the West continuing to ignore Iran’s nuclear quest.”