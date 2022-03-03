Posted on March 3, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Biden Foreign Policy, Kamala Harris, Russia

Veep thoughts by Kamala Harris

Is it possible to imagine the treatment Kamala Harris would receive if she were a conservative Republican rather than a ludicrous leftist dolt? She might be laughed out of public life. She might be mocked into oblivion. I’m pretty sure she would not have ascended to the position that is proverbially one-heartbeat-away from succession to the 79–year-old Dementia Joe. As it is, the reality may be beyond satire.

Responses