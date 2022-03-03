Veep thoughts by Kamala Harris

Is it possible to imagine the treatment Kamala Harris would receive if she were a conservative Republican rather than a ludicrous leftist dolt? She might be laughed out of public life. She might be mocked into oblivion. I’m pretty sure she would not have ascended to the position that is proverbially one-heartbeat-away from succession to the 79–year-old Dementia Joe. As it is, the reality may be beyond satire.
NBC asks Kamala Harris if Biden will sanction Russia's oil and gas industry.
Harris responds: "As it relates to what we need to do domestically as well as what we need to do in terms of this issue generally, we have, as the president said, reevaluated what we're doing" pic.twitter.com/7ZRn9cIFiu
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2022