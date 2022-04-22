The fallacious Dr. Fauci is long-time head of the NIAID and now chief medical adviser to President Biden. He and his friends at the CDC operating under the umbrella of the Department of Health and Human Services should be a law unto themselves (video below). They’re that good, according to Dr. Fauci. Fauci graciously concedes that “[t]he CDC will abide by the order of the court [striking down the CDC mask mandate] because it’s a legal obligation, but one of the problems we have there is the principle of a court overruling a public health judgement … is disturbing in the precedent that it might send.”

The “principle” is that even federal administrative agencies are subject to the limitations of the power delegated to them by Congress, assuming the delegation is constitutional, but I don’t think that’s the principle that King Tony has derived from the ruling.

Fauci speaks in the interview conducted yesterday by Robert Costa for CBS News. The CBS News story on the interview is posted here. Video of the entire interview is posted together with the CBS News story (and also here on YouTube).

For some reason, we haven’t heard much from Fauci lately. It is good have him back in the limelight. He offers a good reminder of the fresh hell he and his colleague stand ready to deliver as they see fit.

Quotable quote (at the top of the full video linked above): “This is a public health matter. This is not a judicial matter.”