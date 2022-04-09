Podcast: The 3WHH on Mad Max Postponed

For this episode of the Three Whisky Happy Hour Lucretia and I intended to head back into the seminar room, with a treatment of Critical Race Theory (because why should the 1619 Project get all the love?), and some reflections on the puzzle presented by the head-scratching fact that Bill Clinton claims that Max Weber’s famous 1919 lecture “Politics as a Vocation” is his favorite “book” about political life. But we never got to either topic!

But we got diverted by a couple of late-breaking headlines about the collapse of the federal government’s cases against the plotters of ludicrous Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping scheme, and simultaneous acquittal of one of the January 6 detainees. Not to mention the no good, very bad week that several colleges and universities are having just now, starting with Oberlin College, which looks like will have to pay up $33 million to Gibson’s Bakery for indulging campus insanity. More of this please!

But wait—there’s more! Somehow we wandered off, quite spontaneously, into a discussion of a semi-obscure John Marshall Supreme Court opinion from 1823 that has some surprising application today (so we did sneak back into the seminar room, however briefly), as well as some short reflections on Elon Musk (mostly hoping he’ll bring one of his flame throwers to his first Twitter board meeting), plus a look ahead to the French presidential election next week.

So we’ll have to wait for our look at Mad Max (Weber) until next week.

You know what to do now: listen here, or spin up your turbocharged car to get over to our hosts at Ricochet.