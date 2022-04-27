The futility of suppression

Kevin Roche writes to alert us to the new CDC study (highlighted in the Star Tribune this morning) on the overall prevalence of Covid-19 infection in the United States. Six in 10 Minnesotans have contracted the virus. “More than half of Americans and three-fourths of kids already had a bout with the virus by late February,” according to the Star Tribune story. The CDC study is posted here.

Kevin comments:

To me, the high level of prevalence, especially among younger age groups, highlights the absolute futility of trying to suppress a contagious respiratory virus. Prominent scientists warned us of this. When you think about what the efforts to suppress the virus cost us in so many ways, only to end up with most of the population infected anyway, it should really cause everyone to demand a complete overhaul of public health authorities.

Kevin’s Healthy Skeptic post on the study is here.