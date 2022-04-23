Posted on April 23, 2022 by Steven Hayward in Books

Today’s Photo Mystery

It is in the news that former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson got into some kind of scuffle on an airplane with a passenger who was badgering him, and there is video that I’m not interested in posting. That’s what we have TMZ for.

But I did notice this recent photo:

Okay, so what, you ask? Look closer:

Yup—that is indeed Thomas Sowell’s Basic Economics. This is either an elaborate troll, or perhaps Tyson is getting ready to run for office as a Republican somewhere.

