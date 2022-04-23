Today’s Photo Mystery

It is in the news that former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson got into some kind of scuffle on an airplane with a passenger who was badgering him, and there is video that I’m not interested in posting. That’s what we have TMZ for.

But I did notice this recent photo:

Okay, so what, you ask? Look closer:

Yup—that is indeed Thomas Sowell’s Basic Economics. This is either an elaborate troll, or perhaps Tyson is getting ready to run for office as a Republican somewhere.