Today’s Photo Mystery

It is in the news that former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson got into some kind of scuffle on an airplane with a passenger who was badgering him, and there is video that I’m not interested in posting. That’s what we have TMZ for.
But I did notice this recent photo:
Okay, so what, you ask? Look closer:
Yup—that is indeed Thomas Sowell’s Basic Economics. This is either an elaborate troll, or perhaps Tyson is getting ready to run for office as a Republican somewhere.
