Announcement: Live Podcast Taping Tomorrow!

In light of the dramatic Supreme Court news today, coupled with the fact that Lucretia and I are both traveling later this week and through the weekend and therefore unable to do our usual Friday night Three Whisky Happy Hour debrief, we’re going to do a live (by Zoom) podcast taping tomorrow (Wednesday) at 4 pm Pacific time/7 pm Eastern/6 pm Central, open to all comers.

It gets better! John Yoo is going to join us (unless Fox News disrupts his planned late afternoon squash game). Some listeners may remember our live Zoom session with John back in December right after Dobbs was argued, and his assessment then was remarkably prescient.

It gets better still! John Hinderaker and Scott will join in as well, so we’ll have a real rollicking happy hour for certain.

I’ll post the Zoom link tomorrow after we get all the technical details fixed up, and if the time is not convenient for you, not to worry—we’ll post the audio in old-fashioned podcast form later on.

Meanwhile, by popular demand, Lucretia is back on Twitter! Perceptive readers will get the obscure Churchill reference intended here: