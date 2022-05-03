Via InstaPundit, a good question about the Supreme Court leak:
Is the FBI going to raid the house of the Politico reporter who published the Alito opinion? Or is that just reserved for reporters who get Ashley Biden's diary?
— Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) May 3, 2022
Was leaking the draft opinion to Politico a crime? I don’t know. But one thing we can say for sure is that the identity of the leaker is a subject of far greater concern than the identity of the proprietor of Libs of TikTok. I’m sure the Washington Post will get right on it.
