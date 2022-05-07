Pompeo For President [Updated]

Last night, Center of the American Experiment held our Annual Dinner. It was a great event, attended by 900 conservatives. Former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was our keynote speaker. He did a terrific job, and I had the privilege of beginning the question and answer session with a series of questions about current global trouble spots.

I knew that Pompeo is a brilliant and exceptionally effective guy who has succeeded in everything he has done, back to the day when he was valedictorian of his class at West Point. What I didn’t realize is how personable and empathetic he is. The crowd loved him.

I take it that Secretary Pompeo will indeed throw his hat into the 2024 ring. I have been a strong supporter of Ron DeSantis, but if he starts getting traction with voters Pompeo could be an excellent alternative. Among his many other virtues, Pompeo has been known to check in on Power Line from time to time.

Secretary Pompeo is under a fatwa by Iran’s mullahs as a result of the killing of Qasem Soleimani, which he discussed last night. As a result, he receives heavy security. Our venue was the safest place in America.

While our guest speaker is normally the highlight, we use the Annual Dinner to highlight the achievements of American Experiment. This video features our policy fellows, and I also make an appearance:

My favorite 90 seconds of the evening occurred just before I took the stage to begin the program, when we played a walkup video. I will add that to this post when I have it in a format I can upload.

UPDATE: Here it is, my favorite 77 seconds–the walkup video: