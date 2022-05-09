Stolen Elections, Then and Now

Jen Psaki is departing the White House to make money at MSNBC. Her replacement as White House Press Secretary is Karine Jean-Pierre, a lunatic lefty on several counts. But for now, let’s go with this: Jean-Pierre alleged that Georgia’s election for governor in 2018 was stolen:

Stacey Abrams has made a career out of claiming that the 2018 election, which she lost by 54,000 votes, was fraudulent. Democrats across the country took up her cause, but the worm turned in 2020, when Joe Biden allegedly defeated Donald Trump in Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes. Election integrity in Georgia? It is immaculate and unquestionable!

So, inquiring minds want to know: is Jean-Pierre’s allegation that the 2018 election was “stolen” a “threat to our democracy”? Maybe Peter Doucy will ask her that question.