The Left’s Mother’s Day Spectacle

On the Ricochet podcast yesterday, I observed that for certain pro-abortion fanatics, it is not sufficient to defend a “woman’s right to choose” on the grounds that it is a sad and tragic necessity under some circumstances—a view that likely commands majority respect if not support. Rather, like the Southern slaveholders before the Civil War, the most radical leftist elements celebrate abortion as a positive good. You can even get t-shirts expressing pride in having had an abortion.

Which led to my analysis that the political fallout for the upcoming election may depend on which side of the debate commits the most unforced errors. Todd Akin likely cost himself a Senate seat in Missouri in 2012 with his poorly phrased comments on abortion in cases of rape. But I suspect heading into November it is more likely Democrats will commit more unforced errors with their abortion absolutism, which is not favored by a majority of Americans. I predicted that Democrats were likely to go into “full Wellstone funeral mode,” if you remember that grotesque incident.

Looks like we might not have to wait long:

Should Catholics worry about abortion protests disrupting Mother’s Day Mass? Multiple reports and social media posts are warning that abortion activists will disrupt Mass on Sunday — Mother’s Day. Should Catholics take these threats seriously? The Diocese of Charleston, the Archdiocese of New York, and some churches in Washington, D.C., are taking extra precautions. According to a statement shared by the Diocese of Charleston, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is now involved and warning parishes. Police in Washington, D.C., and in New York are also on alert.

Many Catholic parishes are sending out messages like this:

Why, you might ask, disrupt Catholic church services, and not Baptists or other pro-life Protestant denominations? Because hatred of the Catholic Church has become a core principle of the left, full stop. The reasons for this go beyond the coincidence that that the five Supreme Court justices who (may) form the majority to overturn Roe are Catholics. To quote Whittaker Chambers (a Quaker), “the Catholic Church is the only fully consistent conservative position.” That’s why.

I can think of few things that will alienate moderate voters than shrieking leftists disrupting church services. Though it is fitting that they might do so on Birthing Person’s Day Mother’s Day.

P.S. Damon Linker, who is resolutely pro-abortion, writes in The Week:

[T]he Democratic position isn’t so popular. Just three months ago, 48 Senate Democrats voted in favor of a bill — the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA) — that would enshrine the right to an abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. That’s despite the fact that polls show opposition to abortion rising to the mid-60s during the second trimester and then all the way up to 80 percent in the third trimester. The WHPA also would have knocked down parental consent laws in 37 states. The most recent Gallup poll to ask about parental-consent laws (from 2011) found 71 percent support for them. If congressional Democrats pass the legislation many activists are now advising, they could well end up overshooting public opinion. . .

UPDATE—Apparently not even waiting for Mother’s Day: