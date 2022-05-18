Updates: Musk for the Win, and the Progressive Roots of “Replacement Theory”

• When I posted in Loose Ends earlier today about Tesla being booted off the S&P ESG ETF, I neglected to speculate that it was Musk’s recent declaration that he’s going to vote Republican because Democrats have become too radical that might have triggered the step the woke capitalists have taken. And Musk has gamely responded:

You know, I’m starting to think Musk is even better at Twitter than Trump.

• The indispensable Phil Magness points out that “replacement theory” was first articulated by the original Progressives 100 years ago, in particular the sociologist E.A Ross in 1901 lecture:

So it looks like once again today’s “Progressive” racists are keeping faith with their forebears. Though yes, the “replacement” by “Asiatics” is ironic here.