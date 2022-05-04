Vance victorious

With Ohio Republicans split five ways in their primary yesterday, Trump-endorsed J.D. Vance emerged victorious with 32.2 percent of the vote. Aside from being endorsed by Trump, Vance is supported by Peter Thiel, who reportedly contributed some $15 million to support his candidacy. He also wrote the best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

Democrat Tim Ryan skated to victory in the Democratic primary. I didn’t and don’t care who the Republican candidate is. I only want him to be able to beat Ryan in November. Ryan is a fake tough guy who can only win by pretending to stand outside the mainstream of his party. He didn’t have a serious opponent in the three-way Democrat primary.

Looking at the primary returns, I infer that Vance has good shot. Republican turnout was approximately 2x Democrat turnout. Woo hoo!

Vance was competitive with Ryan even with the Republican vote split among five serious candidates. Vance drew 340,991 votes while Ryan drew 355,764.

Is it wrong to take heart from that? I hope not, though I stand to be corrected. Until we hear to the contrary from Henry Olsen, I have to think it reflects enthusiasm on the Republican side.