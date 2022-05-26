What happened in Uvalde

As reporters ascertain what happened during the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, we have more to process. The Associated Press has reconstructed events outside the school during the shooting before and after the heroic Border Patrol agent entered the building. The AP story is “Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school.” The story opens:

Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.

Here is a key passage:

Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told reporters that 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him, though a department spokesman said later that they could not give a solid estimate of how long the gunman was in the school or when he was killed. “The bottom line is law enforcement was there,” McCraw said. “They did engage immediately. They did contain (Ramos) in the classroom.” Meanwhile, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation.

The New York Post has another version of the story outside the school in “Police waited to enter Texas school as shooter went on killing spree.” The Post has more on the murderer here.

The Daily Mail takes us inside the school during the shooting in “It’s time to die” (internal quotation marks omitted). The Daily Mail has separately tweeted out the class photo below to accompany a related story, which may be the preferable form to take it in. It is hard to watch.

Anderson Cooper’s interview with the father of one of the murdered girls is below. The New York Post reports on the interview here. It may be the preferable form to take it in if you have a hard time seeing men grieving over their lost children.