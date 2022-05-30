White man’s problems: This does not compute

Miranda Devine and colleagues at the New York Post discovered the benefactor who has kept Hunter Biden rolling in the style to which he has become accustomed. He is a wealthy Hollywood attorney named Kevin Morris. Morris has money to burn from sources other than the royalties on his book of short stories, White Man’s Problems. In their May 8 story, Devine et al. reported that Morris has paid off Biden’s delinquent taxes as Biden awaits the results of a Delaware grand jury’s investigation into his personal finances. I noted the story in “White man’s problems: The sequel.”

Devine now reports that Morris has a new project addressing an old Biden problem. The problem is Hunter’s infamous laptop. Morris has woven a tangled web of a tale that resists paraphrase by me (the column is published along with a copy of Morris’s “mind map” to which Devine refers below):

[L]leaks from inside the Morris camp, and a hand-scrawled mind map he has shared with confidants, show a chaotic disinformation project attempting to rewrite the story of the laptop’s origins. The counternarrative Morris is mounting on Hunter’s behalf has nothing to do with the damning contents of the laptop, which have been repeatedly verified as authentic by multiple media organizations since The Post broke the story in October 2020. Instead, Hunter’s team is attempting to sow confusion about how the laptop became public, by denying that he abandoned his laptop in John Paul Mac Isaac’s Delaware repair shop on April 12, 2019, and claiming his private information was somehow stolen, “hacked” or “cloned.” But the chain of custody of that laptop has been well established by The Post. * * * * * [I]n Morris’ telling, there was no laptop dropped off with Mac Isaac, just a laptop which Hunter abandoned on Feb. 1, 2019, at the office of his psychiatrist, Dr. Keith Ablow, in Newburyport, Mass., where he was being treated for his crack addiction. Morris alleges in his scrawled mind map, and in conversations with confidants, that Trump ally Roger Stone and his lawyer, Tyler Nixon, masterminded a plot with Ablow and Mac Isaac to create “clones” of the laptop left in Newburyport to damage Joe before the 2020 election.

Devine pauses to explain:

It is true that Hunter abandoned a second laptop at Ablow’s office, along with a $12,000 Loro Piana blazer that he declined to pick up, despite numerous reminders from Ablow’s secretary. That second laptop remained in a safe in Ablow’s basement for a year, until the psychiatrist was raided by the Drug Enforcement Administration on Feb. 13, 2020. Ablow was never charged over the raid, but DEA agents seized the laptop, which was then returned to Hunter’s lawyer George Mesires. A third laptop belonging to Hunter was stolen by Russian drug dealers in August 2018, during a bender in Las Vegas, according to Hunter, who recorded himself telling the tale in a video on the Mac Isaac laptop.

Devine stands back to take in the big picture:

Clearly, losing laptops was a perennial problem for Hunter, who was addicted to crack during the time he was being paid millions by shady characters in China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Romania while his father was vice president. Hunter had at least 46 Apple devices between 2011 and 2019, including 20 iPhones, eight Mac computers, nine iPads and three Apple TVs, according to cyber-forensics expert Konstantinos Dimitrelos, who was commissioned by the Washington Examiner to examine a copy of the Mac Isaac-originated hard drive. Dimitrelos found it was “indisputably authentic [with] no evidence of any hacking or file manipulation.”

More to the point, the “conspiracy theory” does not compute:

The biggest problem with Morris’ conspiracy theory of the “Ablow clones” is that there are authentic videos and other material unique to the Mac Isaac laptop that were created after Hunter left his second laptop at Ablow’s office. For example, 13 videos were created on the Mac Isaac laptop using the Photo Booth app between Feb. 6, 2019, and March 10, 2019, mostly recording his sex sessions. Photo Booth videos are saved internally on a Mac and not uploaded to the cloud when the computer is synchronized with other devices. In other words, these videos are unique to the Mac Isaac laptop, confirming that it is not a clone of the earlier Ablow laptop. In one of the videos, dated Feb. 24, 2019, Hunter films himself in a heated phone conversation with his widowed sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden, over a Maureen Dowd column published in The New York Times that day about how the “troubled Hunter” could damage Joe’s presidential prospects. The publication date of the column corroborates the time stamp of the video, created 23 days after Hunter left his second laptop with Ablow.

Back to the drawing board or easel, as the case may be.