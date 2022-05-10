The thugs threatening Supreme Court justices at their homes this week seem to be an instrument of the Democratic Party. Perhaps we can go to Senate Majority Chuck Schumer to comment on the thugs in light of his own blunt March 2020 threat in this context: “You will pay the price.”

Yes, let us take a look back at Schumer’s pharaohnic schumination in front of the Supreme Court — so let it be written, so let it be done. And thus it is done.