More On the Would-Be Assassin

The man who traveled to Maryland to try to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been identified as Nicholas John Roske, from Simi Valley, California. He apparently made it to Justice Kavanaugh’s house before being apprehended:

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, Calif., was charged with attempted murder after two U.S. deputy marshals saw him step out of a taxicab in front of the justice’s house in Chevy Chase, Md., early Wednesday morning, federal prosecutors said. Mr. Roske was dressed in black and carrying a suitcase and a backpack, according to a federal affidavit. Inside the suitcase and backpack, the authorities later discovered a “black tactical chest rig and tactical knife,” a pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, a screwdriver, a nail punch, a crowbar, a pistol light and duct tape, in addition to other items, according to the affidavit. His plan was to break into the house, kill the justice and then kill himself, according to the affidavit.

Needless to say, Roske is somewhat unbalanced:

Soon after, the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received a call from Mr. Roske, who said he was having suicidal thoughts and had a firearm in his suitcase, according to the affidavit. He said he had traveled from California to Maryland “to kill a specific United States Supreme Court justice,” the affidavit said. Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department arrived and found Mr. Roske still on the phone with the communications center.

This is precisely the sort of person likely to act on incitement to violence by the likes of Chuck Schumer.

The New York Post has more, including reaction from the group who published Kavanaugh’s home address:

Nicholas John Roske, 26, told police that he “began thinking about how to give his life purpose and decided that he would kill the Supreme Court Justice after finding the Justice’s Montgomery County address on the Internet,” court documents allege. Roske said he was angry over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion expected to overturn Roe v. Wade and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Ironically, Roske, who was armed with a Glock handgun and intended to kill Justice Kavanaugh, wanted more stringent (unconstitutional) gun control laws. Who can debate liberal logic?

Photos of Kavanaugh’s house were widely shared by the media after pro-choice activists staged demonstrations outside of his and other conservative justices’ homes to protest the leaked draft opinion, which suggested they intend to scrap the landmark 1973 ruling legalizing abortion. Some activists shared Kavanaugh’s address online and encouraged protestors to demonstrate outside of his home. The location is also easily accessible from a quick Google search and can be found on modern-day Whitepage websites like Radaris.

The activists who published Kavanaugh’s home address quickly denied any responsibility for the entirely foreseeable attempt on his life:

The group wrote on Twitter Wednesday that it was not to blame for Roske’s alleged plan and said they are “committed to non-violence.” “Fundamentalists will talk non-stop about how our peaceful protests inspired this, rather than the daily mass-murders in America,” the group wrote on Twitter.

Nice attempt at deflection. They are anti-gun, like the attempted murderer!

“We offer our thoughts & prayers to Brett & Ashley Kavanaugh after a California man arrived by taxi near their home, armed with a gun & knife, then called the police on himself to confess his murderous rage against the abusive alcoholic ‘Justice’.

That last is beneath contempt.

“We didn’t send him.”

No, you just told him where to go.

The Democratic Party and the liberal movement need to do some serious soul-searching in the wake of this attempted assassination. They caused it. They foreseeably brought it about. It was more or less inevitable, in view of the disgusting tactics they have used in recent years. And now they have run for cover.

Joe Biden has said nothing. The appalling Chuck Schumer, who personally incited this attack, has, as of this moment, said nothing at all. My friend John Ondrasik asks:

Has @chuckschumer condemned assassination attempts on Supreme Court justices yet? — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) June 8, 2022

We are waiting to hear from them, but don’t hold your breath. Chuck Schumer will no more take responsibility for this attempted assassination than Joe Biden will take responsibility for $5 a gallon gasoline.

STEVE adds—here’s the actual passage of the FBI affadavit for the indictment: