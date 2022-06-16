“My Dinner With Hunter Biden”

The Washington Examiner has extracted a six-minute sound file from Hunter Biden’s laptop that is so appalling that you have to hear it not to believe it. I know this is asking a lot, as one of the first things that strikes you is how much the hapless Hunter sounds just like his dad, and thinks like him, too. Indeed it is tempting to say that Joe Biden is his son’s father.

In the conversation with British artist Phillipa Horan in 2018, Hunter Biden boasts of his influence on his father—”If I say it’s important to me, then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform. My dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world, and I know that to be certain, so it’s not going to be about whether it affects his politics.”

As you listen to Hunter’s self-referential and unreal drivel, it is hard to escape wondering if this isn’t a bad sendup of My Dinner With Andre, that most peculiar and pretentious film of 40 years ago that critics loved. You decide:

Hunter Biden: “All those fears you think that I have of people not liking me or that I don’t love myself … I don’t fear that. You know why I don’t fear that? Because the man I most admire in the world, that god to me, thinks I’m a god.” Andre Gregory: “The world comes in quite fast. Now that again may be because we’re afraid to stay in that place of forgetting, because that again is close to death. Like people who are afraid to go to sleep. In other words: you interrelate and you don’t know what the next moment will bring, and to not know what the next moment will bring brings you closer to a perception of death!”

At one point Hunter asserts that he is “better than anyone you know,” even better than his dad: “Everyone thinks it, talks about how — ‘How can you be as good as your dad?’ I’m better than my dad. You know why I’m better than my dad? Because my dad tells me I’m better than him, since I was 2 years old.”

This direct exposure to the desiccated soul of Hunter Biden raises the disquieting possibility that Joe Biden is a much worse human being than we thought. His biggest problem isn’t that he’s an extreme outlier on the usual scale of politician narcissism, or that he’s senile, but that his congenital need to lie about everything (but especially himself) is a sign that deep down he is a sociopath. I suspect in his own mind he believes he really was nominated to the Naval Academy.

Anyway, herewith the voice of the drug-addled person our President calls the finest person he knows:

P.S. Maybe I shouldn’t be quite so hard on My Dinner With Andre. Andre Gregory did offer up a prophecy for our transgender moment in the middle of the film:

“Things don’t affect people the way they used to. I mean it may very well be that 10 years from now people will pay $10,000 in cash to be castrated just in order to be affected by something.”

And then there’s this sendup from Waiting for Guffman: