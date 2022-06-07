Naked came the gunman

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine and two Post reporters have obtained a video of Hunter “casually wav[ing] around a handgun” and “point[ing] it at the camera while cavorting with a nude hooker in a swank hotel room[.]” The video was provided to The Post by the nonprofit Marco Polo research group. The Post story runs as “Packin’ heat: Nude Hunter Biden cavorts with hooker, illegal gun in latest mess for president.”

My own heading pays tribute to the best-selling collaborative literary hoax published in 1969 under the title Naked Came the Stranger. The Hunter Biden saga has pornographic elements far exceeding the imagination of the Stranger hoaxers. However, Hunter Biden’s saga is stranger than fiction and resistant to satire.

This chapter of the saga could not be more timely. It meshes nicely with Papa Biden’s senescent gun control mania last week.

I wish the New York Post had held its editorial fire slamming Politico last week — see “The Post takes offense” — to address the current edition of West Wing Playbook by Max Tani and Alex Thompson. Please check it out. Perhaps the Post will return to take it up, but I doubt it.

It opens with a long note on the media’s laptop from hell coverage. You’d never know that Politico has distinguished itself in the disgrace department with its own coverage. It winds to this ill-timed conclusion:

The New York Post spends much of its time these days taking self-satisfied victory laps over the decision to publish stories and images from the laptop before the 2020 election. The Post has published numerous editorials in recent months slamming the Times, Washington Post and even this newsletter over much of the mainstream media’s caution surrounding the laptop and its contents.

It deserves more attention than I can devote to it this morning. Please check it out.