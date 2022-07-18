Cancel Culture Comes to Ancient Egypt

Angel Blue is an African-American opera singer, who I assume is very good. She made news a few days ago when she walked out on a production of La Traviata being staged by the Verona Theater because–not in her opera, but in a different production at the same theater, Aida–a Russian singer was slated to play the title role in “blackface” makeup. The Telegraph reports:

A renowned Italian Opera theatre has become embroiled in a blackface row after an African-American soprano quit over the “outright racist” practice. Angel Blue landed a role in Verdi’s La Traviata at Verona’s ancient arena, but said she had no other choice but to leave the role when she discovered another production showing in the venue had cast a white Russian singer to play the titular Ethiopian princess in Aida, also by Verdi.

Angel Blue made a principled stand:

Ms Blue has said the continued use of blackface is unacceptable, stating: “The use of blackface under any circumstances, artistic or otherwise, is a deeply misguided practice based on archaic theatrical traditions which have no place in modern society. It is offensive, humiliating and outright racist. “I was so looking forward to making my house debut at Arena di Verona singing one of my favourite operas, but I cannot in good conscience associate myself with an institution which continues this practice.”

Well. Aida is one of the world’s popular operas. It is set in ancient Egypt, and the title character is an Ethiopian princess. Her racial heritage, as of 5,000 years ago, is unclear. I believe that Ethiopians today are largely semitic, but 5,000 years ago, who knows? The tradition has been to portray Aida in some kind of makeup. This is how the Russian singer who will play the part in Verona looks, assuming she is not canceled:

This is not what I would call blackface, if you assume such a category is out of bounds. But a more interesting question is, what are the rules when it comes to a singer or actress playing a person of a different ethnic background? The large majority of women who have played the part of Aida over the years have been white, made up to look like someone’s idea of an ancient Egyptian/Ethiopian. In more recent times, some black singers have played the part, also made up like an ancient Egyptian/Ethiopian. Is some large moral principle at work here?

And how about this: Angel Blue wasn’t contracted to perform in Aida, she had the prized role of Violetta in La Traviata. But wait! Is Violetta black? No! She is a courtesan in 19th century French society. Violetta is French and, as best I can tell, white. So it is fine for a black soprano to play a white Frenchwoman, but horrifically exploitative for a white actress to play an ancient Ethiopian princess? Sorry, but this makes no sense.

Of course, in the world of high culture neither logic nor consistency is required. The Verona Theater is conciliatory:

[T]he venue’s statement also said producers do not wish to “offend and disturb anyone’s sensibility”, and has invited Ms Blue to take part in “constructive and concrete dialogue” about the issue of blackface.

You can imagine where that will go. Meanwhile, if I were an opera fan I would be perfectly happy to see black women like Angel Blue play Violetta, and white women like Anna Netrebko play Aida. Cancel culture is an organized effort to move our society backward, not forward.