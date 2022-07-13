Conflict of laws, trans edition

The late Herbert Stein was the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Nixon and the author of Stein’s Law: “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.” I wonder if Stein’s Law applies to the madness that has overtaken the Democratic Party, the party’s media adjunct, the United States military, and just about every major American institution. Stein’s Law seems to be running up against (John) O’Sullivan’s First Law: “All organizations that are not actually right-wing will over time become left-wing.”

Yesterday the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on abortion access and the law. According to C-SPAN, the hearing “examine[d] the legal concerns in the country after a recent Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.” C-SPAN has posted video of the hearing in its entirety here.

Senator Hawley took a turn questioning Berkeley Law Professor Khiara Bridges (video below). Professor Bridges must have been summoned by the Democrats who ran the hearing and they must think she is somehow helpful to them. Her Berkeley profile lists six areas of expertise, but the lady is testing the reality principle. See Abigail Anthony’s NR story with its useful transcript of the exchange in the clip below. Ben Shapiro devotes a column to the exchange in “Woke Academic Gobbledygook Makes You Rich and Famous.” FOX News has posted a handy round-up of reactions here.

I thought conflict of laws was one of my areas of expertise as a lawyer, but I can’t quite resolve the seeming conflict between Stein’s and O’Sullivan’s laws. It’s a conflict that should be food for thought.