Inside the Biden family business (or not)

You would never know from the July 13 coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop by Alex Thompson and Max Tani for Politico’s West Wing Playbook that the subject might be serious. Their post is headlined “The Holy War over Hunter Biden’s laptop.” It’s all a big joke. In its own way it is a classic of avoiding the subject.

The Biden family business is corruption and the cover-up remains operative. With reporters like Thompson and Tani, query whether it is necessary. Debra Heine’s American Greatness column makes you wonder: “Biden Admin Restricting Access to Over 150 Suspicious Activity Reports on Hunter….” Having worked as senior vice president in the legal department of a national bank subject to OCC regulations, I think I can say that 150 is one helluva lot of Suspicious Activity Reports.

And then we have the New York Post. The Post persists in performing the traditional function of a newspaper in its coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop. The Post’s latest story is “Hunter Biden laptop shows dozens of meetings with dad, business partners.” Jon Levine and Joshua Rhett Miller report (with the assistance of Isabel Vincent): “Hunter Biden met with his father at least 30 times at the White House or the vice president’s residence, often just days after he returned home from overseas business jaunts.” And this: “The meetings were found in a review of the personal calendar on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.” Read the whole thing here.