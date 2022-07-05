Is Kamala’s Disease Spreading? (Updated)

It would seem Kamala Harris isn’t the only senior person in the Biden Administration afflicted with a case of Severe Banality Syndrome (SBS). Behold our boy genius and Rhodes Scholar Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who had this to say to CBS News about the large number of airline flight cancellations and delays over the weekend:

This is something that’s affecting all of us and it’s affecting the economy when that happens because so many people can’t get to where they need to be for work, so many people can’t get to loved ones. We sent a lot of taxpayer funding, specifically for purpose of keeping people employed at these airlines. And now, they need to have the people and they need to have the resources to get people where they need to go.”

Statements like that remind us that we are in the presence of no ordinary mind.

Chaser—Biden at his finest:

Mark Perry answers:

Meanwhile, the US Oil and Gas Association is clapping back, too:

The real significance of this Tweet is that a staid trade organization, which usually issues very bland statements, doesn’t just have contempt for Biden, but is unafraid of him, too.

And even the Chinese are piling on:

UPDATE: Kamala’s disease extends to the media that cover her. The Los Angeles Times has a story out about how Veep Harris has now broken more tie votes in the Senate than any Vice President in history. The story labors to “report” that this is bad news for “our democracy,” though why this should be so remarkable with a 50-50 Senate is a bit hard to make out.

But it’s the correction at the end of the story that deserves notice: