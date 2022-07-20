The apocalypse this time

I believe in the climate, but I am a climate apocalypse denier. Do the apocalypse believers really believe? The politicians make me wonder. They don’t appear to live their lives one bit differently than the rest of us — except insofar as they do so on a far greater scale of indulgence and luxury than we can imagine.

The apocalypse believers are living out something like the state of mind Samuel Johnson formulated in connection with the sale of his friend’s brewery: “We are not here to sell a parcel of boilers and vats, but the potentiality of growing rich, beyond the dreams of avarice.” We are not here to control the climate…are you nuts?

We have the case of President Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard beachfront mansion. What about the rising sea level? We’ll have to get back to you on that.

We have John Kerry — U.S. Special Envoy for Climate — and his private jet travel. The New York Post’s Mark Moore reports: “Climate buster: Biden ‘green czar’ John Kerry’s jet unleashes tons of CO2.” Moore’s story is only the most recent story on the seeming Kerry kontradiction.

Kerry eloquently explained his use of the private jet to a climate change conference in Iceland in 2019. It was “the only choice for somebody like me.” We understand.

Kerry might prompt us to infer that what we have here is another variation of the laws that make room “for me — but not for thee.” These laws were an epidemic generated by the Covid epidemic and the era of Covid emergency rule. Indeed, they were pandemic.

What’s past is prologue. We obviously need the declaration of a “national climate emergency” and it may be coming soon if the apocalyptics have their way.

For those wielding power over us any proclamation that the apocalypse is nigh obviously has its uses. If they don’t live like the apocalypse is nigh, however, I’m guessing that they are apocalypse deniers too. They don’t believe in it. They aren’t hypocrites. They are just authoritarians dreaming of total control.