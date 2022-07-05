Turn the Page

Jordan Peterson has been banned from Twitter for dissenting from gender ideology in the case of actress Ellen Page who decided to become Elliot Page, and submit to extensive surgery to remove her breasts and become as manly-appearing as possible. I notice Page hasn’t been cast in many film roles lately, after a number of excellent performances over the last 20 years. The banning has gone beyond Peterson:

Here’s my suggestion: everyone who has a Twitter account should simply post “Ellen Page” (as I have below) and see what happens. If tens of thousands of Americans post “Ellen Page,” Twitter will have to think hard about whether soon-to-be-owner Elon Musk is down with this.

Come on in, the water’s fine.