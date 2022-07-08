“You Stay Classy, Joe Biden”

Remember the classic scene in Anchorman: The Story of Ron Burgundy where someone says “Ron will read anything you put on the teleprompter”? Someone already ran with this idea and Joe Biden:
But behold Slow Joe today, who has a real Ron Burgundy moment when he reads the stage direction (“Repeat the line”) from his Teleprompter:
joe Biden has real-life Ron Burgandy moment, says "repeat the line" when the teleprompter wanted him to just repeat the line. pic.twitter.com/y9z0IPlqzA
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 8, 2022
