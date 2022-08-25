Facebook Censors Flag Power Line

Our pal Mackubin Owens, emeritus professor at the Naval War College, posted a link to our report here yesterday on “What Climate Crisis?”
But here’s what Facebook did:
This as an odd claim, as the post merely reported on the new group in Europe and quoted what they said. Once upon a time this kind of thing was called “news.” But such is the extent of enforced orthodoxy on climate that even an item conveying information about an organization that issued a public report is branded “false” by the internet censors.
