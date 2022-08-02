Living hell in Minneapolis

The Phillips neighborhood just south of downtown Minneapolis should not be the hellhole it has become. It has proved a popular area for homeless encampments that have plagued the neighborhood, but it wasn’t always like this and there is no good reason it should be this way now.

Liz Collin reports for Alpha News here and in the video below. My friend Howard Root writes that “the images of the homeless encampments and destruction are unlike anything I’ve ever seen in Minneapolis.” There seems to be no bottom to the crime and chaos and filth that the authorities in Minneapolis will tolerate or the Star Tribune paper over.

Quotable quote: “Alpha News also contacted Gov. Tim Walz for comment on the ongoing situation and did not receive a response.”