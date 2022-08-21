Teachers’ Union “Extremely Proud” of Racism

We wrote here about the new teachers’ contract for the Minneapolis School District, which provides that white teachers will be laid off first, regardless of seniority, and if teachers are called back after a layoff, white teachers will be called back last. The blatant racism of this contract provision attracted a great deal of adverse comment, but the teachers’ union is sticking to its story:

The president and vice president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers defended a contract provision that states white teachers would be laid off first in a Friday appearance on ABC. “This contract language was something that we are, first of all, extremely proud of…

Extremely proud of overt racism.

…for achieving but it also doesn’t go far enough,” Greta Callahan, president of the teachers’ union, told “GMA3” host Amy Robach. “We need to support and retain our educators, especially those who are underrepresented, and this language does one tiny, minuscule step towards that but doesn’t solve the real crisis we’re in right now.”

The real crisis they are in right now is that the Minneapolis public schools are almost unimaginably bad. The teachers’ union has zero interest in trying to improve the quality of education for the district’s mostly-minority population.

“This is the language that we put in and that we went out and marched for,” Marcia Howard, the teachers’ union vice president, said. “We voted on this, the district and the union agreed upon this and now it’s coming out because some Minnesotan website…

I hope she means us.

…decided to put it out there and the MAGA media…

“MAGA media,” from our teachers’ union. Utterly pathetic.

…picked it up and they were waiting for mainstream media to run with this story. It’s a non-story.

Funny that a non-story received national and international attention.

It was language about the event of a layoff and we are nowhere near having layoffs this year. We’re down like 250 teachers. We’re down. There are no layoffs. So I ask y’all why? Why is this a story?”

Well, blatant racism in public education is considered by most to be a story. Further, layoffs are indeed in the offing, because families are fleeing the Minneapolis public schools as fast as they can. As more students leave the public school system for better alternatives–pretty much all alternatives are better–layoffs will result.

For now, let’s just note that the teachers’ union is proud of being racist.