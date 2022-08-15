The Rushdie affair & us (2)

Salman Rushdie has been severely wounded, but his physical condition is reportedly improving. He was wounded on American soil by a fanatic seeking to effectuate Ayatollah Khomeni’s fatwa. Rushdie may lose an eye, but he won’t be as blind as the Biden White House. The Biden administration refuses to acknowledge the evil reality of the regime they are treating with in Vienna. Jonathan Schanzer focuses on the evil reality in his excellent column.
Ruthie Blum widens the focus to take in questions of foreign policy toward Iran in “The satanic stabbing.” She observes that President Biden “didn’t even dare to mention the Islamic decree—or terrorism—in his public statement.”
It is a humiliating and appalling abomination that this attack occurred on American soil. It is a humiliating and appalling abomination that the Biden administration cannot acknowledge the reality of Iran’s continuing war on the West. It is a humiliating and appalling abomination that the administration continues its efforts to enrich the regime in connection with another absurd deal.
Taking his sweet time to think it over, Secretary Blinken posted a statement on the stabbing yesterday. He went this far: “Iranian state institutions have incited violence against Rushdie for generations, and state-affiliated media recently gloated about the attempt on his life. This is despicable.”
"Satan's eye has been blinded."
This is the front page of Iranian state newspaper Jam-e Jam which celebrates the blinding of #SalmanRushdie after the attack launched by Khomeini’s fatwa, repeated by @khamenei_ir. pic.twitter.com/pfIriAelei
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 13, 2022
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.