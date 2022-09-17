An Honest Man Tells It Like It Is

I have been surprised at how Democrats have responded to Ron DeSantis’s master stroke of sharing a handful of illegal aliens with the rich liberals on Martha’s Vineyard. “All are welcome here”? Not exactly, and the Vineyard turned out not to be much of a sanctuary, either. Yet Dems like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (“crimes against humanity”), Elizabeth Warren (“repulsive and cruel”) and, of course, Joe Biden (“unAmerican”) have doubled down. Is there some theory on which this doesn’t make them look idiotic? I can’t think of one.

For the straight story, turn to Ron DeSantis:

By the way, in case you didn’t see it reported…heh…the migrants thanked DeSantis for sending them to the paradise of Martha’s Vineyard before they were whisked away to Cape Cod. Too bad they couldn’t have stayed a while longer, but political exigencies intruded and the Democrats needed to stop the bleeding.