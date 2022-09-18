Annals of Liberal Cluelessness, Martha’s Vineyard Edition

To paraphrase Will Rogers, it’s no trouble being a humorist when you have woke liberals working full time for you for free. Today was one of those days when the staff of the Babylon Bee could sleep in and skip coming to the office, as this CNN story sounds like a Bee parody:

‘They enriched us.’ Migrants’ 44-hour visit leaves indelible mark on Martha’s Vineyard

Edgartown, Massachusetts (CNN) After sharing hugs and teary goodbyes with roughly 50 migrants who had arrived unexpectedly by plane on this affluent vacation island, the volunteers who sheltered them at an Episcopal church carried out tables and chairs, packed food onto trucks and folded portable cots. . . Some passersby recorded the scene on their cell phones.

During their whirlwind 44-hour visit this week, migrants like the young Venezuelan woman left an indelible mark on their accidental hosts in this isolated enclave known as a summer playground for former US presidents, celebrities and billionaires. . .

On Thursday night, a group of young male migrants congregated on the narrow street outside the church, just blocks from the glittering upscale shops, restaurants and art galleries on Main Street in Edgartown. One asylum seeker, in his early 20s, ventured down the street to explore at one point. He asked about the price of a hamburger at a fancy eatery. When told it was $26, he noted that was much more than he earned in a month in Venezuela when he could find work. . .

On Friday, after the migrants had left Martha’s Vineyard, a volunteer with the Harbor Homes nonprofit, Sean O’Sullivan, disassembled the folding cots that 18 of the male migrants slept on in the parish hall.

“The year round community is very strong because you are kind of isolated here — whether it’s the ferry or the bad weather, you’re stuck here,” he said. “We’re used to helping each other. We’re used to dealing with people in need and we’re super happy — like they enriched us, we’re happy to help them on their journey.” At the empty parish house hours after the migrants had departed, Charles Rus, the church organist and music director, said the place felt lonely.