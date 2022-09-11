Blueprint for malarkey

On Friday the White House released “the Biden-Harris economic blueprint” a/k/a “the President’s Economic Blueprint” (press release here, 58-page document here). It’s a “blueprint” with “five pillars” that have done so much for us already and promise to do more and worse in the future.

Performing the work that our native media fact-check workers refuse to do, James Bovard assesses the veracity of claims made in the “blueprint.” He introduces his column:

The latest Biden victory lap is the administration’s most shameless strutting of 2022. The White House Friday issued a 58-page Biden-Harris Economic Blueprint that claims to have performed more miracles than accompanied the Sermon on the Mount. Biden is still trying to take credit for job growth that happened only because of the end of lockdowns. In fact, his “success” is really a failure — as fewer people are working now than before COVID. It’s just one of the many whoppers packed into this ridiculous piece of propaganda[.]

He doesn’t exactly require the strength of Samson to pull the pillars down. Here is one of Bovard’s examples:

CLAIM: “The Administration has taken critical steps forward in…improving our immigration system.” FACT: The administration has effectively opened the southern borders, enabling millions of illegal immigrants to enter the nation and begin collecting federal benefits. Biden and most of the nation’s media have ignored the resulting chaos in Texas, Arizona and other states.

Bovard’s column runs under the mocking headline: “Biden’s economic victory lap is 58 pages of malarkey.”