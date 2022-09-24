Is It All in Your Head?

Having hosted Troy Senik on the mid-week podcast, I’m now back to checking on his Kite and Key Media offerings more regularly. Their latest offering, below, explores a subject that has tended to be ignored or dismissed by our public health and social policy establishment, because it runs counter to the imperatives of liberalism to embrace every possible “crisis” no matter the evidence: Mass Psychogenic Illness.

The problem is likely getting worse in the age of ubiquitous social media, and can be implicated in the transgender craze among the young. Take a look—just seven minutes long: