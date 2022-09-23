The Daily Chart: PC MD

Take a good close look at this table that breaks down MCAT (Medical College Admissions Test) scores by race from a few years ago.
Perhaps the most curious anomaly of this table is in the last column, where hispanic average MCAT score is higher than white scores, even though the average GPA is lower. It should be noted, however, that the “hispanic” racial category the government uses is completely incoherent. (More on that later.)
