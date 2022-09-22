Thought for the Day: de Jouvenel’s Warning

“The more one considers the matter, the clearer it becomes that redistribution is in effect far less a redistribution of income from richer to poorer, as we imagined, than a redistribution of power from the individual to the State.”
—Bertrand de Jouvenel, The Ethics of Redistribution
Of course, for the left, this is a feature and not a bug.
