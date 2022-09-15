Tom Friedman Says . . . Drill, Baby, Drill?

Yes, I wish I could write all of those things. But I can’t — not unless the U.S. and its Western allies stop living in a green fantasy world that says we can go from dirty fossil fuels to clean renewable energy by just flipping a switch. . .

But the climatistas have been telling us for the last 30 years that this will be easy, wind-and-solar-are-cheaper, all we need is willpower, etc. Funny how a geopolitical event like the comparatively small war in Ukraine has thrown the entire green playbook in the trash can. More Friedman:

If we want to get oil and gas prices down to reasonably low levels to power the U.S. economy and, at the same time, help our European allies escape the vice grip of Russia while we all also accelerate clean energy production — call it our “Energy Triad” — we need that transition plan that balances climate security, energy security and economic security. . . But the most important factor for quickly expanding our exploitation of oil, gas, solar, wind, geothermal, hydro or nuclear energy is giving the companies that pursue them (and the banks that fund them) the regulatory certainty that if they invest billions, the government will help them to quickly build the transmission lines and pipelines to get their energy to market.

Yes, well, good luck with that.

I can’t repeat this enough: U.S. energy policy today has to be the arsenal of democracy to defeat petro-Putinism in Europe, by providing desperately needed oil and gas to our allies at reasonable prices so that Putin cannot blackmail them. It has to be the engine of economic growth that provides the cleanest and most affordable fossil fuel energy as we transition to a low-carbon economy.

I’ll be happy to let Friedman and his fellow greenies cling bitterly to their fantasies of an energy transition. I’ll just keep this column filed away as evidence that they now acknowledge that this “transition” is going to be run on oil and gas. Good to see he’s giving up on his flat-earthism at last.