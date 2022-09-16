When is a protest a stunt?

Drawing on the White House party line, Politico Playbook PM headlined last night’s edition “GOP govs’ migrant stunts return to center stage.” The reference was of course to the flight of illegal aliens from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard (thanks, Governor DeSantis) and the busing of illegal aliens from Texas to the Vice President’s DC residence at the Naval Observatory (thanks, Governor Abbott).

The governors seek to draw attention to the opening of our southern border by the Biden administration. It is the kind of political protest (or whatever) that one might think only ’60’s radicals turned Democrat could manage. Indeed, it is straight out of the Rules For Radicals playbook. The media response puts an exclamation points to its bite and brilliance.

Let it all hang out. Make the man live with it, baby!

I understand that the illegal aliens voluntarily undertook the trips they were offered. This morning Reuters strives to make the case that they were misled. So far as we know, not a single one was harmed in the process.

How brilliant are these protests? CNN (perfect!) brought in Ken Burns (perfect!) to liken the DeSantis variant to, well, you know what. “This is coming straight out of the authoritarian playbook,” Burns…”explained.”

“What we find in our all films is that the themes that we engage in the past are present today,” he concluded. “And so when you look at the story that we’re telling of the U.S. and the Holocaust, you understand that the time to save a democracy is before it’s lost. We promise you.” I’m sure our own Jewish Community Relations Council and all the like organizations will get right on it.

To answer my own question, I have a two-part answer. A protest or demonstration is a “stunt” when it is devastatingly effective and undertaken by Republicans or conservatives.