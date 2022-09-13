Who’s Extreme?

Like me, you probably have been flabbergasted by Joe Biden’s attempt to paint Republicans as violent extremists. Biden’s attacks reflect an alternate reality that seems to come from some other universe. This video (via InstaPundit) does an excellent job of exposing the insanity of Biden’s worldview:

Who ever did this video. Freaking awesome. pic.twitter.com/r8PEMPxKk7 — 🇺🇲Patriot Knights Of America, AZ,NM 3%✝️ (@knights_america) September 9, 2022



Sadly, I note that a good deal of that video was shot in Minneapolis.