Anti-Semitism for Ye — but not for me

Bill Maher included Benjamin Netanyahu as a guest on his most recent show and opened with a question regarding the anti-Semitic ravings of Kanye West, now known as Ye (video below). I don’t take Ye’s ravings with Netanyahu’s equanimity, but Netanyahu has a handle on the big picture and responded in the spirit of Maher’s show.

Ye got this particular ball rolling in an interview aired by Tucker Carlson last week. In the part of the interview Tucker chose to air, Jared Kushner’s promotion of peace between Israel and Arabs in the Abraham Accords was disparaged as self-interested in an evocative fashion. “I just think it was to make money,” Ye said. “Is that too heavy-handed to put on this platform?,” he asked.

The correct response to that question would have been some kind of objection, but Tucker framed it as a free-speech issue. “That’s your opinion, we’re not in the censorship business.”

However, he’s also in the opinion business. What’s your opinion? My opinion is that it’s insane, at best, and other parts of the interview left on the cutting-floor tend to support my opinion. It’s not right to accommodate it in silence.

Maher moved from Ye to Ilhan Omar and other such raving anti-Semites among the Democrats. Netanyahu’s remarks put me in mind of our online conversation with the late Robert Wistrich. Most recently, I posted it in “Robert Wistrich revisited.” I thought readers might find it of interest and wanted to take the occasion of Netanyahu’s remarks to draw attention to it again.