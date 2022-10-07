Armageddon? Just Kidding

Joe Biden’s dementia took center stage in world diplomatic circles when he went off-script at a fundraiser last night. He was quoted as saying:

“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since [President JFK] Kennedy and the [1962] Cuban missile crisis. “I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”

***

Mr Biden said he knew Putin “fairly well,” and the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons, or biological or chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming”. The US president added: “We are trying to figure out, what is Putin’s off-ramp? Where does he find a way out?”

The Associated Press treated Biden gently:

The president’s grim assessment, delivered during a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday night, rippled around the globe and appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Vladimir Putin has imminent plans for a nuclear strike.

But European leaders were appalled:

In response, the French president said: “We must speak with prudence when commenting on such matters.”

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who evidently has survived Partygate, was unimpressed:

Sanna Marin, Finland’s Prime Minister, later appeared to rebuke Mr Biden over his “off-ramp” comments. Asked about the remarks, Ms Marin said: “The way out of this conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine. That is the way out of the conflict.”

The Telegraph explains to its readers:

His comments were made spontaneously rather than read from a piece of paper or teleprompter.

Which rarely goes well. For his part, Slow Joe is unconcerned. After all, no one f*cks with a Biden.

It is dangerous to have a president who is not in command of normal mental faculties. We can only hope to survive to the end of Biden’s term in office, however that comes about.