Posted on October 21, 2022 by Steven Hayward in 2022 Election

Beyond Soft on Crime

One of Stan Evans’s old “con law” jokes that I have updated slightly goes as follows: “Larry Tribe and Erwin Chemerinsky were walking down the street and came across a mugging victim lying bleeding and beat up in the gutter. And Tribe said to Chemerinsky, ‘We must find the person who did this—so we can help him.'”

Behold John Fetterman:

This one is even more pathetic:

Meanwhile, out in Oregon, which hasn’t elected a Republican governor in 40 years, might do so, in part because the Democratic candidate, Tina Kotek, looks to be Fetterman’s apprentice, as explained in this TV spot and in this longer Fox News report:

