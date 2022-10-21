Beyond Soft on Crime

One of Stan Evans’s old “con law” jokes that I have updated slightly goes as follows: “Larry Tribe and Erwin Chemerinsky were walking down the street and came across a mugging victim lying bleeding and beat up in the gutter. And Tribe said to Chemerinsky, ‘We must find the person who did this—so we can help him.'”

Behold John Fetterman:

John Fetterman wants to RELEASE one-third of criminals from prison. Pass it on.pic.twitter.com/mToXwliDI2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2022

This one is even more pathetic:

Meet the three murderers Fetterman thinks are just “like your grandfather.” He is dangerously naïve and should never be a senator. pic.twitter.com/BUpzcB2n0N — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 19, 2022

Meanwhile, out in Oregon, which hasn’t elected a Republican governor in 40 years, might do so, in part because the Democratic candidate, Tina Kotek, looks to be Fetterman’s apprentice, as explained in this TV spot and in this longer Fox News report: