Biden’s closing moves

We are within three weeks of the midterm elections. Democrats’ control of the White House leaves them in a good position to mitigate anticipated losses by taking action to affect the political environment. President Biden’s handlers seem to me not to have chosen well so far.

The Biden economy inflicts pain on a daily basis. What have they got for that? They served up the Inflation Reduction Act. In other words, they have nothing to mitigate the inflation they ignited. On the contrary, they have more kindling for the fire. And they count on their ability to play on the stupidity of voters abetted by their media adjunct.

Democrats haven’t done much bragging about the IRA on the campaign trail. One can reasonably infer that, insofar as it was enacted to serve their immediate political needs, it has proved a bust.

Ira, by the way, means anger in Latin. The IRA is aptly named in that sense. It still makes me irate. It is galling. Seneca’s De Ira offers stoic advice. The wrath abides.

The White House seeks to turn the wrath to the issue of abortion. They have gone all in on it. Even Ray Charles would be able to see that. They are devoted to the sacramental view of abortion. Anything that limits it is profane.

Yesterday Biden spoke at a political event at the Washington’s Howard Theatre, a/k/a The Howard. The White House has posted the transcript here. Abortion was the subject of the day. As always, he introduced the autobiographical element:

[O]n January 22nd, 1973 — I hate to admit this, but I was a freshman — a 30-year-old freshman United States senator, and the Supreme Court issued its opinion on Roe v. Wade, establishing a fundamental constitutional right to choose. Nearly 50 years later, on June 24th of this year, the Court issued the Dobbs decision. A woman — and all — all across the country, starting in my house, lost the fundamental right.

Is he referring to Dr. Jill? Is Ashley in his house? Or is he talking about the White House staff at large? Whatever, he seeks to stoke the wrath of fellow believers. He promised to sign a law to be passed by next year’s new Congress “codifying Roe.” However, we are confident that next year’s Congress will not enact such a law. The women of Biden’s house will have to shift for themselves.

Biden is making another move today. As Democrats struggle in battleground states where gas prices are sensitive — Trafalgar gives Mark Kelly a one-point edge against challenger Blake Masters in Arizona — the AP reports that Biden is set to release another 15 million barrels from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve. The AP anticipates that “he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.” Perhaps it should be renamed the Democrats’ tactical petroleum reserve.