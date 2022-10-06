Bobulinski against the machine

Going back to the New York Post’s suppressed Hunter Biden laptop coverage of October 2020, Miranda Devine has been the essential reporter on the underlying story told by former Biden family business partner Tony Bobulinski. Devine is also the author of the related book Laptop From Hell. She previewed Tucker Carlson’s current interview of Bobulinski in her column “Hunter Biden defrauded me, Jim Biden called me during FBI interview, former biz partner says.” Today Devine follows up in “Ex-Hunter business partner Tony Bobulinski takes on the Biden machine.”

Devine usefully breaks the story down with red bullet points that I can’t replicate:

There are three strands to the Biden story: • 1) The decades-old Delaware family business selling Joe’s influence to the highest bidder which was internationalized when he became vice president. The concern is that millions of dollars which flowed to the Biden family from China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania, and elsewhere, may have compromised the president. • 2) Evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement and potential financial benefit in Hunter and Jim’s foreign deals, despite his repeated denials that he knew anything about his family’s business. Material from the laptop and from Bobulinski suggests he met with more than a dozen of Hunter’s business partners, including overseas, in the White House, at the VP’s Washington residence and at a three-for-one dinner at Café Milano in Georgetown on April 16, 2015, to which Hunter invited partners from Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan. • 3) The coverup.

The coverup goes back to the FBI’s role in the suppression of the story in October 2020. FBI whistleblowers wait in the wings: “Now he says he realizes, through whistleblowers who have come forward to Republican members of Congress, that the FBI buried his damning disclosures about the Biden family, and feels that the four-year investigation into Hunter Biden by the US attorney in Delaware, David Weiss, is dragging out indefinitely.”

Devine concludes her column today with this observation:

As whistleblowers later revealed, his evidence was buried by malign actors inside the FBI and marked as “disinformation,” not to be investigated. The FBI knew the revelations were not disinformation because the laptop had been in their possession for more than a year, since Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac had given it to them in December 2019, along with a detailed and intelligent account of crimes he alleged it contained. The FBI knew the truth because they had been spying on Rudy Giuliani’s cloud with a covert warrant for two years from May 2019, a month after he began working as then-president Trump’s personal attorney. The FBI had access to the email sent to him on Aug. 27, 2020, in which Mac Isaac catalogues the evidence of foreign corruption he had found on the laptop. The FBI knew The Post was going to publish the story because they had access to text messages between Giuliani and me. They had ample time to warn Big Tech. As Bobulinski says, “The facts are just daunting.”

Tom Lifson has a good summary of the interview in ”In stunning interview with Tucker Carlson…,Tony Bobulinski explained how the FBI fixed the 2020 election.” Ton Lifson comments: “The rest of the non-conservative mainstream is completely ignoring this story, and with the FBI refusing to move ahead, so far, it will go nowhere until Republicans gain control of at least one house of Congress.”

I found four clips of Tuesday evening’s show that Fox News has posted on YouTube (below).