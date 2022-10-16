Defund Your Police, Not Mine

We and many others have noted that the same leftists who demand that the police be defunded spend large amounts of campaign cash or public funds on armed security. Because they are special. Calls to defund the police have mostly gone away as the political implications have become obvious. But one of the last “defund” holdouts, like a Japanese soldier in 1946, is Representative Cori Bush. The New York Post reports:

A Democratic member of Congress who still supports the “Defund the Police” movement has spent nearly $500,000 in campaign funds on private security, according to a report Sunday. Federal Election Commission records show that US Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), a former Black Lives Matter activist, shelled out more than $100,000 for “security services” during the third quarter of 2022, Fox News said. The spending pushed Bush’s campaign outlays on private security during the 2020-22 election cycle to more than $490,000, according to the outlet.

Just short of a cool half million bucks. That would pay for at least two full-time armed guards. Cori isn’t taking any chances, but nor is she backing down:

“I’m going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life and I have too much work to do,” she said.

I seriously doubt that there have been “attempts” on Bush’s life. I assume she means she has gotten death threats, as does pretty much everyone in public life. I have gotten them, too. So suck it up. Cori.

Actually, she uses that phrase too:

Bush added: “So, suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we’re trying to save lives.”

$490,000 would be a pretty good contribution to, say, twenty families’ social safety nets. But that’s different, of course.

By the way, Cori is pictured standing behind an “End the Filibuster” banner.

I am not sure of the context–Bush is in the House, not the Senate–but if Republicans take the Senate in November, as I think they will, it is 100% certain that Bush and her fellow leftists will be fervent supporters of the filibuster, as they were last time the GOP was in control.

It is a good thing that hypocrisy is the most minor of all the vices, or the Democrats would be in deep trouble.