Dementia Joe recalls Beau

At Camp Hail Vale in Colorado yesterday, President Biden gave Remarks On Protecting And Conserving America’s Iconic Outdoor Spaces (the link is to the White House transcript). The Examiner has posted full video along with its story here). He established the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.

Biden paid tribute to the 10th Mountain Division and worked his son Beau into the remarks:

Just imagine — and I mean this sincerely. I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice — genuine sacrifice they all made.

Beau Biden died at Walter Reed Hospital in 2015 as a result of an aggressive brain cancer that Joe Biden attributes to his son’s exposure to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq six years earlier. Fox News reports that it “has reached out to the White House for clarification on Biden’s comment.”

It’s hardly worth noting the old man’s daily fabrications and falsehoods at this point. They have become routine. We are to be faulted for highlighting them. In this case it is almost cruel. When he said Beau Biden “lost his life in Iraq,” he obviously meant “although I have no proof of causation, I say this as a father of a man who lost his life as a result of his service in Iraq.” There is nothing to see here. Something or other was obviously “top of mind.”