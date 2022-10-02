Hillary 2024?

Dick Morris says that Hillary Clinton is preparing for another presidential run in 2024:

​Morris, a former aide to President Bill Clinton, said Hillary is setting herself up to enter the race as a “moderate” choice for Democrats in two years for what would be her third shot at the White House. “I see more and more signs that Hillary’s going to run,” Morris told John Catsimatidis on his WABC 770 AM radio show in an interview that aired Sunday​, noting that she has been remarking that Americans “do not believe in open borders.” “These are all signals that she is going to be the moderate candidate for president. She’s going to say after the election, ‘See, the left cost us the House and the Senate. If we stay with a left-wing candidate in 2024, we’re going to lose the White House. I’m the only one who will tack to the center and give us a chance at victory​,​’​” Morris said.

I don’t know whether Dick Morris is officially a Republican, but it has been a long time since he has had much to do with the Democratic Party. Still, he has a point: Hillary is right about open borders, and her ambition is likely as boundless as ever.

And if not Hillary, who? The pickings are slim:

“Once Biden pulls out, the polling will show that the Democrats are leaning toward some crazy radical like Gavin Newson, Bernie Sanders. Maybe even AOC herself,” Morris ​said, referring to progressive lightning rod Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Who knows? Maybe Ilhan Omar will throw her hijab into the ring, too. The scenario Morris lays out is actually not unlikely, up to a point. But by November 2024, Bernie Sanders will be 83, much too old for a presidential contender. (Joe Biden will be just shy of 82.) Hillary herself will be 77.

The Democrats plainly need to find someone younger–preferably someone who is not a Bolshevik–but who? One of that party’s problems is that its governors mostly preside over failed states.

Still, all of that said, who would bet against Hillary making one more run? And the sad reality is that if she does run in 2024, she will indeed be the most moderate–least crazy–candidate in the field. Which shows how far her party has fallen in a few short years.